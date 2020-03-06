U.S. restaurant sales stay positive

U.S. restaurant sales were up for the second straight month as a 0.3% increase in February followed the +2.3% mark in January.

A relatively warm month and strong to-go business helped to boost sales during the month, according to Black Box Intelligence.

Amid growing concerns over restaurant traffic as the coronavirus outbreak hits new parts of the U.S., only six restaurant stocks are showing a YTD gain. Habit Restaurants is up 34% after receiving a takeover offer, while Noodles (+31%), Domino's Pizza (+13%), Luckin Coffee (+4%), Luby's (+4%) and McDonald's (+0.4%) are also in positive territory.

