Syncrude facility declares force majeure after fire - Reuters

Canada's Syncrude oil sands facility has declared force majeure after a fire at the plant and told customers it will reduce production by ~20%, Reuters reports.

"We're working with the operator, Syncrude, to better understand the situation," says a spokesperson for Suncor Energy (SU -3.1% ), which owns a majority of the venture, with minority stakes held by Imperial Oil (IMO -3.7% ) and others.

Canadian oil prices strengthened, with light synthetic crude for March delivery flipping from a discount to trade at a $3.50/bbl premium vs. U.S. WTI due to the reduced production.

The Syncrude plant can produce up to 360K bbl/day, upgrading thick bitumen to light oil.