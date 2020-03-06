Amplats cuts guidance after key plant closes; platinum price surges

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) plunges more than 8% in London to its lowest levels in seven months after its South African platinum subsidiary declared force majeure following last month's explosion at a key metals processing plant in South Africa.

Amplats (OTCPK:AGPPY) says it shut down its Anglo Converter Plant at its Waterval smelter in Rustenburg after an explosion in the phase A section of the plant on Feb. 10 caused damage; water detected in the furnace of the processing plant's alternate phase B posed the risk of another explosion and forced the closure of the entire facility.

The miner cut its production target following the blast, reducing FY 2020 platinum group metals output by 900K oz. to 3.3M-3.8M oz. from 4.2M-4.7M oz. and sending platinum prices jumping as much as 4.3% and palladium rising 3.1%.

Citigroup analysts say the incident will have a material impact on Anglo's H1 earnings, and will affect other producers, including Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW -6.7% ), which sends some of its material to Amplats for processing.

ETFs: PPLT, PALL, PLTM, PTM, PGM