Siga Tech up 6% on Tpoxx contract and share buyback plan

Thinly traded micro cap SIGA Technologies (SIGA +5.7% ) bucks the broad market's sour mood, albeit on below-average turnover of only 101K shares.

After the close yesterday, it announced fiscal 2019 results. Revenues were $26.7M, down 96% from a year ago due to revenue recognition from the 2011 BARDA contract for smallpox treatment TPOXX (tecovirimat) for the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. Net loss was ($7.2M).

The company expects BARDA to exercise its option under the new 19C contract to procure an additional ~363K courses of oral TPOXX valued at ~$101M. Deliveries should start next quarter and should be fulfilled by April of next year. Under the terms of 19C, BARDA retains options to procure up to $414M more product.

It also announced that the board has authorized the repurchase of up to $50M of the company's common stock through 2021.