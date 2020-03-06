Hospitality sector could get federal help

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says the administration may push for "timely and targeted" federal interventions to help workers, firms and industries hurt by the coronavirus.

Kudlow mentioned the hospitality industry in his comments, although it's unclear how deep into the sector the tax relief or cash flow assistance to companies and workers would go.

