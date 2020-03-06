Enbridge pushes ahead with plans to begin Line 5 construction work

Enbridge (ENB -3% ) says it has hired companies to design and build a disputed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan, despite pending legal challenges.

The company is moving ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the Line 5 tunnel, which would replace twin pipes that were installed in 1953.

Michigan's attorney general is appealing a Michigan Court of Claims ruling last October that upheld an agreement between Enbridge and former Gov. Snyder's administration to drill the tunnel through bedrock beneath the straits; the case is before the state Court of Appeals.

But the company says its success in court so far creates "a path forward."