Retail execs don't sound alarmed

UBS reports back from its meetings with retail giants on the issues facing the industry with the coronavirus outbreak.

"A consistent message was that while the coronavirus poses risks, these disruptions haven't really materialized yet," says analyst Michael Lasser.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) CEO noted "we see no short-term interruptions in the business, as a matter of fact our business trends are strong." Perhaps of even greater consequence, Wayfair's (NYSE:W) CEO stated "what we have seen in the last few weeks is...China production (is) ramping up at a pretty fast rate...back up to 70%...we think over the next 4 to 6 weeks it will get into the 90% range."

What about the largest retailer of them all? Walmart's (WMT -0.7% ) CFO told UBS that "from a supply chain perspective, we haven't seen major impacts." Presumably, Target (NYSE:TGT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are in similar shape.

The general vibe is that certain customers are stocking up in earnest, but there hasn't been a tremendous change in customer behavior with quarantines very limited.