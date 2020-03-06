Economists on jobs report: 'It's the beautiful day before the storm'

Here's what economists are saying about today's better-than-expected February jobs report:

According to Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at Center On Budget, "This jobs report isn't the calm before the storm. It's the beautiful day before the storm, at least re jobs, i.e., not re wage growth."

He points out that Y/Y wage growth remains stuck at ~3%, which suggests that the U.S. economy is not yet at full employment.

Daniel Zhao, economist and data scientist at Glassdoor, also points to the disappointment in wage growth, "This is a real concern & surprise that American workers aren't seeing faster wage gains when job gains have been so hot."

The strong gains made in February provide a buffer, though, for the expected coronavirus impacts.

The report details "confirm headline signal of a strong U.S. jobs picture," said Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Allianz.

And, though the February numbers don't yet reflect the economic impact of the coronaavirus, "it does point to underlying economic resilience that will help underpin eventual bottoming out process," El-Erian said.

Joseph Brusuelas, RSM US's chief economist, sees the focus shifting toward weekly first-time initial jobless claims. Like El-Erian, he sees the strong February numbers implying that "the real economy is well positioned to absorb the supply shock that is now affecting the economy."

