Meredith shuts down unit that made Apple TV Plus show

Meredith (MDP +7.1% ) has shut down a video production unit behind a new show set for its debut on Apple TV Plus next month, the New York Post reports.

The division produced the show Home, which begins a weekly run on the streaming service April 17.

Four M Studios was being overseen by the television-station side of the company leading into its shutdown, and unit president Bruce Gersh is exiting the company.

Meredith will still produce and license video - including Southern Living TV, and the weekly People Now show will go daily and be renamed PeopleTV - but it won't do it for outside clients like Apple anymore.