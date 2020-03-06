BofA splits trading staff between two offices in response to virus - BI

Bank of America (BAC -3.6% ) is splitting its New York-based trading force between two offices in response to the coronavirus's spread, Business Insider reports, citing a company memo.

The bank will move some of its New York sales and trading staff to Connecticut as a back-up location as a "precautionary measure."

Employees at its 1 Bryant Park location in Manhattan should continue to work at their normal office and "operate business as usual," the memo said. The staff will be banned, though, from moving between the New York and Stamford, CT, offices.

BofA's Global Markets division leaders also advised employees to test their remote access capabilities in case they need to work from home and to limit visitors to the trading floor.

Yesterday, BI reported that Morgan Stanley is moving about half of its traders to a disaster recovery site outside of Manhattan to prepare for the spread of the virus.

Previously: Banks test disaster recovery sites amid virus concerns - FT (March 4)