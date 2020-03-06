Menlo Therapeutics up 20% ahead of Foamix merger & key data readout

Thinly traded micro cap Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO +20% ) is one of the few issues in the green today, up on more than triple normal volume, ahead of the expected March 9 close of its previously announced merger with Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX +3.2% ) after which the latter will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Menlo.

Shares have rallied 44% since it released its Q4 report on Tuesday after the close.

Results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating Menlo's lead drug serlopitant in patients with prurigo nodularis-associated pruritus (itchy skin) should be available later this month or next.

Serlopitant failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in a mid-stage study in patients with ideopathic chronic pruritis, stoking keen investor interest in the outcomes of the late-stage studies.

Menlo in-licensed serlopitant, a small molecule neurokinin 1 receptor (NK1) antagonist, from Merck in 2012.