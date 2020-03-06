Mastercard closes Sao Paolo office, NY annex due to virus

Mastercard (MA -2.1% ) closes its Sao Paolo office and an annex site outside of New York City after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement from the company.

The Brazil-based employee visited the annex office in Purchase, NY, earlier this week. Both affected locations are going through a "thorough sanitization process," it said.

Though Mastercard sees a low risk of the disease being transmitted to most employees who weren't in close contact with the infected employee, "we have notified our team members and they are taking the necessary actions to monitor their own health,” Mastercard said.