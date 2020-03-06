Big tech paying hourly wages despite reduced services

Big tech companies are committing to pay regular wages to hourly workers despite a heavily reduced need for services as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

Facebook (FB -3.7% ) and Google (GOOG -3.1% , GOOGL -3.2% ) are joining Microsoft (MSFT -3.9% ) with plans to pay normal wages regardless of reduced needs, CNBC says. The companies are heavily ramping up working from home to avoid virus risks.

And Twitter (TWTR -5.4% ) will do the same, Axios says.

The companies have heavy presences in the San Francisco Bay area and Washington state, areas which have seen COVID-19 cases.