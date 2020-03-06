Sibanye foresees benefit from higher prices after Amplats plant closure

  • Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -4.7%) pulls back slightly from earlier losses after saying it will benefit from a short-term commodity price increase caused by the supply disruption due to the closure of Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg processing plant in South Africa.
  • Sibanye says it has a toll agreement with Amplats and the Rustenburg operation as well as a purchase of concentrate agreement through its Kroondal and Platinum Mile operations.
  • It says its own Marikana and U.S. platinum group metals operations are not affected and instead should benefit from the increased short-term price increase due to the disruption.
