U.S. rig count ticks higher in Baker Hughes report

The count of active U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. rises by 3 to 793, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.

Oil rigs rose by 4 to 682, the highest amount since Dec. 20, gas rigs fell by 1 to 109 and 2 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

Crude oil prices are unaffected, with April Brent -7.8% to $42.30/bbl after Russia failed to agree to OPEC's planned additional production cuts.

