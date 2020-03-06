Tocagen follows through on merger-stoked rally, up 27%

Nano cap Tocagen (TOCA +27.2% ) jumps on 49% higher volume, adding to its announced merger-stoked rally that began on February 19. Shares are up 187% since then.

After an "extensive review of strategic alternatives," the board agreed to a reverse merger with little-known Forte Biosciences (no website exists).

Forte's lead candidate is FB-401, a topical drug for an inflammatory skin condition that supposedly showed a treatment effect in a Phase 1/2 study, the results of which will be submitted mid-year for publication. A Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis should launch mid-year with topline data expected in mid-2021.

Several high-profile institutional investors are believers. A syndicate lad by Alger, BVF Partners and OrbiMed are on board with a $25M stake.

TOCA shares collapsed in September 2019 after a late-study assessing Toca 511 and Toca FC in glioma patients failed.