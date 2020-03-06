Despite early stumbles, best is yet to come - Vision Fund chief

An until-now quiet Rajeev Misra, head of SoftBank's (SFTBY -4.6% ) massive Vision Fund, is firing back against criticism in a CNBC interview - saying the fund shouldn't be judged by prominent mistakes such as the WeWork debacle, but rather by the success of upcoming IPOs.

Slip-ups at the fund became prominent news over the past six months (alongside some critical coverage of Misra as well).

“We’ve made many mistakes, which is normal,” Misra says. “We learn from our mistakes and are incorporating what we learn back into our process as we embark on Vision Fund 2.”

Of more than 90 companies in Vision Fund's portfolio, Misra says there will be dozens of IPOs in coming months: "I guarantee you will see the outcome of our investments will change."

That, even against looming economic threats from coronavirus, particularly in Asia where many Vision Fund investments are concentrated. “Overall, am I concerned about the business impact in China? Yes, definitely. I’m worried about what coronavirus will mean for our Chinese investments.”

But “Our fund life is 14 years,” he says. “When you invest in a company, you live with them for six to eight years on average. When you invest in midstage companies, the life cycle is such that the mistakes come out first ... The successes will take a couple of years more."