ONEOK prices $1.65B notes offering in three tranches

ONEOK (OKE -10.1% ) has priced an offering to sell $1.65B of senior notes, consisting of $400M of 2.20% 5-year senior notes, $850M of 3.10% 10-year senior notes and $400M of 4.50% 30-year senior notes.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be $1.63B, will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of existing indebtedness and funding of capital expenditures.

The company expects the notes offering to close on or about March 10.