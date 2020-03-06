Buy Salesforce during equities 'meltdown,' says bull

Canaccord Genuity advises investors to consider Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as the equities markets "meltdown" creates opportunities in the software space.
Analyst Richard Davis says Salesforce "rarely drops out of our top 5 best pick slots for the simple reason the company continues to execute well, and the valuation is attractive."
The analyst also names Twilio (TWLO -5.5%), Elastic (ESTC -10.7%), Slack (WORK -10.3%), and Avalara (AVLR -6.9%) as worth consideration.
The firm maintains Buy ratings on Salesforce and the other four. Salesforce has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Salesforce shares are down 5.6% to $160.15.