Buy Salesforce during equities 'meltdown,' says bull

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Canaccord Genuity advises investors to consider Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as the equities markets "meltdown" creates opportunities in the software space.

Analyst Richard Davis says Salesforce "rarely drops out of our top 5 best pick slots for the simple reason the company continues to execute well, and the valuation is attractive."

The analyst also names Twilio (TWLO -5.5%), Elastic (ESTC -10.7%), Slack (WORK -10.3%), and Avalara (AVLR -6.9%) as worth consideration.

The firm maintains Buy ratings on Salesforce and the other four. Salesforce has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Salesforce shares are down 5.6% to $160.15.