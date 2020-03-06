Buy Salesforce during equities 'meltdown,' says bull

Canaccord Genuity advises investors to consider Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as the equities markets "meltdown" creates opportunities in the software space.

Analyst Richard Davis says Salesforce "rarely drops out of our top 5 best pick slots for the simple reason the company continues to execute well, and the valuation is attractive."

The analyst also names Twilio (TWLO -5.5% ), Elastic (ESTC -10.7% ), Slack (WORK -10.3% ), and Avalara (AVLR -6.9% ) as worth consideration.

The firm maintains Buy ratings on Salesforce and the other four. Salesforce has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.