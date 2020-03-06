U.S. credit markets endure worst day in 10 years

U.S. credit markets suffer their worst day in a decade as investors worry about companies' ability to repay debt will be hurt by the spreading coronavirus.

Airlines are among the first U.S. companies to feel the pain as companies and consumers cut back on airline travel. American Airlines (AAL +0.7% ) bonds fell to near distressed levels, Bloomberg reports.

Debt of rental-car companies and cruise lines are also under pressure.

And as crude oil prices sink, energy company bonds and loans slide further into distressed territory.

"This is what the start of a recession after a long bull market feels like,” said John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management. “This is the first day of seeing some panic in the market.”

The selloff is making new debt offering more difficult. Oneok (OKE -11.6% ) is one of the issuers that had to pay big new issue concessions then see their bond trade lower immediately after pricing.

In leveraged loans, Alkermes Plc (ALKS -6.8% )pulled a planned $350M loan, citing market conditions. Leverage loans sank to their lowest since January 2019, with the average loan traded at 94.8 cents on the dollar.

