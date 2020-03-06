Gas drillers catch bid as plunging oil prices seen easing Permian glut

Natural gas producers including Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +8.6% ), Southwestern Energy (SWN +5.2% ), Antero Resources (AR +3.3% ) and EQT Corp. (EQT +1.7% ) enjoy strong gains on speculation that plunging crude prices will force oil explorers in the Permian Basin to pull back and ease the current massive glut.

Gas producers still face obstacles to recovery, however, as prices are trading near four-year lows as output from shale basins continues to climb although at a slower pace, and the coronavirus has hurt global gas demand.

Not all gas-focused shares are gaining: CHK -11.3% , GPOR -10.9% , CRK -1.3% , RRC -0.2% .

Nymex April gas -3% to $1.718/MMBtu, settling near session lows but holding on to a weekly gain amid recent volatility.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ