Bernstein lifts Dish on improving outcomes

Bernstein has taken its Sell sign off of Dish Network (DISH -8.5% ), upgrading to Market Perform and pointing to "improving odds" for investors in the coming year with some overhangs removed.

Particularly on the regulatory front: There's more visibility into the coming merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, which boosts strategic outlook for Dish's burgeoning Wireless business.

But "at the same time, the regulatory backdrop for a merger of DirecTV (T -2.3% ) and Dish seems to be improving," analyst Peter Supino says.

He has a price target of $34, now implying 18% upside. Despite that, shares have dropped to a 14-month low today.