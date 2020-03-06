Bernstein lifts Dish on improving outcomes

Bernstein has taken its Sell sign off of Dish Network (DISH -8.5%), upgrading to Market Perform and pointing to "improving odds" for investors in the coming year with some overhangs removed.
Particularly on the regulatory front: There's more visibility into the coming merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, which boosts strategic outlook for Dish's burgeoning Wireless business.
But "at the same time, the regulatory backdrop for a merger of DirecTV (T -2.3%) and Dish seems to be improving," analyst Peter Supino says.
He has a price target of $34, now implying 18% upside. Despite that, shares have dropped to a 14-month low today.