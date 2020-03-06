Euronav to buy under-construction VLCC for $93M

Euronav (EURN +0.1% ) has bought another scrubber-fitted VLCC newbuild, signaling a further shift in its previous anti-scrubber stance, Argus reports.

The vessel currently is completing construction at the DSME shipyard in South Korea and is due for delivery in Q1 2021.

When Euronav bought three identical scrubber-fitted VLCCs last month, it heralded a shift in the company's long-held opposition to scrubbers.

Euronav says it continues to believe the fundamentals of the large tanker market remain constructive despite substantial headwinds surrounding economic activity linked to the coronavirus, though the effects likely will affect tanker markets until the end of the summer.