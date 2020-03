Value fans have been waiting for a long time for value stocks to once again take the performance lead over growth. They could be forgiven for thinking the abrupt shift from bull market to bear market might have meant it was value's turn.

Not so far. As Michael Gayed points out, value stocks over the last month have tumbled 9.5% vs. just a 6.8% decline for growth names.

A handful of popular value ETFs: IVE, VTV, VBR, IJS, RVT, VOE, SPYV, IWD, IWN, SCHV, RPV, EES, VOOV, SLYV, IWS, MGV, IJJ