Frontline in sale-and-leaseback deal for as much as $544M

Frontline (FRO +3.2% ) trades higher after saying it signed a sale-and-leaseback agreement with ICBC Financial Leasing worth as much as $544M to fund the acquisition of 10 suezmax tankers.

The seven-year lease agreement carries a rate of LIBOR plus 230 basis points and includes a purchase obligation for Frontline at the end of the lease.

Frontline says the proceeds of the lease financing will be used to fund the cash amount payable upon closing of the acquisition of 10 2019-built Suezmax tankers from Trafigura scheduled for March.