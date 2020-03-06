NextEra Energy Partners upgraded, Clearway downgraded at Goldman

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -3.4% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $63 price target at Goldman Sachs, as analyst David Fishman continues to expect the company to generate "outsized renewable-driven" growth while also seeing limited catalysts in 2020 after a period of solid outperformance.

NEP's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.

On the flip side, Goldman upgrades Clearway Energy (CWEN +0.4% ) to Buy with a $26 price target and adds the stock to its Conviction Buy List, saying the company has underperformed all other yieldco peers, projecting a 7% dividend yield for the stock in 2021 vs. 5.5% for peers.

CWEN's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.