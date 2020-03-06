Suncor's Colorado refinery to pay $9M over air pollution violations

Suncor Energy (SU -3.7% ) will pay a $9M settlement for multiple air pollution violations in recent years at its Commerce City oil refinery near Denver, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announces.

The settlement relates to emissions events and violations starting in July 2017, including an uptick in violations from January to June 2019, and operational upset last December in which the refinery released a clay-like substance and spewed smoke and ash into the air, alarming residents.

The agency says the penalties are the largest made in Colorado by a single facility to resolve air quality violations.