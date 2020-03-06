Industrial REITs slide as shipping hit by virus

Like much of the stock market, industrial REITs are down today.

One of the biggest decliners, Prologis (PLD -4.3% ) leases space to companies that rely on the rapid movement of goods.

Its largest tenants, by square footage leased, are Amazon, DHL, logistics firm Geodis, and XPO Logistics.

"Supply chain real estate is set to experience increased competitive pressure at a time when demand is already down fairly substantially over the past 12-18 months," writes Baird analyst David A. Rodgers in a note to clients.

Coronavirus is already affecting the shipping industry as production in other parts of the world slow and that's in addition to U.S. durable goods orders declining for six straight month.

February's volume for the Port of Los Angeles was down 25% and Georgia's Ports Authority expects Covid-19 to push total shipment activity down 40% in March and April, wrote Rodgers notes, who remains Underweight on the sector.

