Wells Fargo accounting chief moves on

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Richard Levy will retire from the company on March 31 after 18 years with the bank.

Muneera Carr, who joined Wells Fargo in January 2020 as executive vice president and controller, will succeed Levy as chief accounting officer.

Carr will continue to serve as controller, managing corporate tax, accounting and reporting, as well as supporting other activities such as financial controls and oversight policies and processes.

Levy joined Wells Fargo in 2002 and served in that capacity until early 2020.