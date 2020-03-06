Could the Fed resort to buying stocks?

Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren isn't enamored with the idea of negative policy rates, pointing out the lack of success Japan and Europe have experienced.

Instead, suggests Rosengren, as rates approach the zero bound, the Fed might have to widen the range of assets it might purchase.

He notes that such a policy would require a change in the Federal Reserve Act. In the next sentence though, Rosengren suggests there might be a way to back-door such purchases through some sort of facility backed by Treasury indemnification.