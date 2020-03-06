Stocks hammered but off lows; bond yields tumble again

Stocks ended lower but well off their worst levels, closing the market's wildest week in recent memory as investors were gripped by recession fears and credit market concerns due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a roller-coaster week that saw the Dow swing 1,000 points or higher twice within three days, the index finished up 1.7% on the week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. All three benchmarks are still in correction territory, however, down at least 10% from their recent peaks.

The S&P 500 staged a 70-point rally during the final hour, which led to a significant improvement in the final sector standings, although all 11 groups finished in the red.

On the day, S&P 500 -1.7% , Dow -1% , Nasdaq -1.8% .

Energy ( -5.6% ) ended the day at its lowest level since mid-2016 after OPEC+ failed to reach agreement on another production cut and Russia's energy minister said countries would be free to pump at will starting April 1; WTI crude fell by the most since November 2014, -10% to settle at $41.28/bbl.

Financials ( -3.3% ) also struggled mightily as investors piled into U.S. Treasury bonds, sending yields tumbling to record lows, bottoming at ~0.65% on 10-year note before finishing 22 bps lower at 0.71%, representing a 42-point drop for the week.

Expectations for another sharp rate cut remain in place, with the fed funds futures market pointing to a 56% implied likelihood of a 75-bp rate cut at or before the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on March 18.