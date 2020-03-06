Wild market swings push investors to money markets, Lipper says

For the fund flows week ended March 4, investors were net purchasers of money market funds (+38.5B) and net redeemers of equity funds (-$20.3B), taxable fixed income funds (-$8.9B) and municipal bond funds (-$250M, their first net outflows in 61 weeks), according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

The risk-averse sentiment was especially notable in high-yield funds, including ETFs, which saw $6.8B of outflows so far this year. That's in comparison to the $18.9B of inflows for 2019, when investors were willing to tolerate risk in search of higher yields.

For the week, corporate high-yield funds suffered their fourth largest weekly outflows (-$5.1B) on record dating back to 1992.

Government-Treasury funds attracted some $4.9B this past fund-flows week, while government Treasury & mortgage funds took in $428M.