PotlatchDeltic transfers $100M in pension liabilities

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) agrees to buy a group annuity contract from New York Life Insurance Company, under which it will transfer to New York Life ~$100M of pension obligations.

The transaction was funded with plan assets, and the company transferred the premium amount to New York Life today.

PotlatchDeltic will recognize a pretax noncash pension settlement charge estimated to be ~$45M against Q1 2020 income.

There will be no change to retirees’ pension benefits as a result of the transaction. Following the annuity purchase and transfer, the company’s pension plans will remain well-funded.