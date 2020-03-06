EP Energy approved to leave bankruptcy

The judge overseeing EP Energy's (OTCPK:EPEG) bankruptcy has signed off on a $3.3B debt cutting plan that hands majority ownership to Apollo Global Management and Elliott Management.

The judge ruled against senior bondholders including Fidelity Management and JPMorgan Chase who challenged EP Energy's strategy and said the bankruptcy plan was not feasible, pointing among various items to the coronavirus epidemic and its devastating impact on crude oil demand.

EP Energy is the largest U.S. energy producer to file for chapter 11 protection since 2016.