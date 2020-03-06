Fed's balance sheet policy reliance poses risks, George says

Kansas City Fed President Esther George expresses her concern that the Fed relying heavily on balance sheet policy rather than interest rate policy could pose risks to financial stability and threaten the central bank's policy independence.

"To the extent that large-scale asset purchases succeeded in their aim of creating a wealth effect, they also played some role in contributing to elevated asset valuations," George said at a speech in New York today.

The higher asset valuations along with expectations that interest rates will stay at historically low levels for a long period of time "can lead to a buildup of financial imbalances that ultimately pose risks to the real economy," she said.

Another risk from the Fed’s large balance sheet combined with its capital surplus "could tempt fiscal authorities to view the Fed as a source of funding for government programs," George said.