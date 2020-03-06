Google to face 'bait and switch' minority hiring suit

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will have to face a lawsuit charging the company with "bait and switch" tactics when it comes to its minority hiring.

The company denies the allegations and says it will defend against them.

The company looked to narrow a suit filed by a black employee who said he was hired to be a partners operations manager, told his responsibilities would be similar to those when he was a business relationship manager at Caterpillar of Illinois.

Instead he says he was assigned a tech support job, suggesting that Google might be hiring minority job seekers with overpromised responsibilities before giving them lesser jobs.

Google said the employee would have a hard time finding others to back him up, but Judge Brian Walsh ruled that he can't just dismiss claims that might be difficult to prove.