FAA to seek $19.7M fine from Boeing over 737 sensors installation

The Federal Aviation Administration proposes a $19.7M penalty against Boeing (NYSE:BA) for allegedly installing unapproved sensors on hundreds of 737 aircraft during 2015-19.

The FAA alleges that the company installed Rockwell Collins Head-up Guidance Systems on 791 jetliners, including 618 737 NGs and 173 737 MAX aircraft.

The agency says the aircraft were equipped with sensors that had not been tested or approved as compatible with guidance systems.

Separately, NASA began a probe of its role in Boeing's Starliner program after last December's botched test flight to the International Space Station.

A review team studying problems that occurred during the flight has made ~60 recommendations to ensure that all known issues are addressed before the spacecraft is cleared for another flight.