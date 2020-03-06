Shell to explore sale of two U.S. refineries

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will seek to sell two U.S. refineries, in Alabama and Washington state, the latest step in the drive by European oil majors to reduce their refining footprints.

The Mobile, Ala., facility has a crude capacity of 79K bbl/day and is oriented toward chemicals.

A sale of the Puget Sound refinery in Anacortes, Wash., with a 145K bbl/day processing capacity, would limit Shell's U.S. refining presence to the Gulf Coast, where its two main facilities are the Convent and Norco refineries in Louisiana.

The U.S. has been part of a wider selloff of downstream assets by Shell, which exited the Motiva Enterprises joint venture at Port Arthur, Tex., in 2017, and last month completed the sale of its Martinez, Calif., refinery.