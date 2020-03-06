National Resource Partners launched with Buy rating at Benchmark

Natural Resource Partners (NRP -1.8% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $18 price target at Benchmark, which notes its price objective implies NRP trades to yield 10% of its 2021 estimates vs. its current 13% yield.

National Resource boasts a differentiated business model among publicly-traded companies with coal exposure - it does not produce coal.

NRP owns coal reserves that are leased by producers who pay royalties based on the amount of volume they sell and their selling price; if they do not produce coal, they pay minimums to NRP.

The company also owns a 49% non-operating interest in Ciner Wyoming, whose principal asset is a trona mine from which NRP receives quarterly cash distributions.

NRP's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.