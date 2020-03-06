RINs wilt on expectation that EPA will appeal refinery waiver ruling

U.S. renewable fuel credits fell more than 15% today, Reuters reports, following news that the Trump administration plans to appeal a federal court decision that cast doubt on a program exempting small oil refineries from biofuel blending laws.

The administration had intended to respond to the court decision by scaling back the waiver program, but a talk between Pres. Trump and Sen. Cruz of Texas helped change course, according to the report.

The news is a disappointment to farmers and biofuels advocates, who claim the exemptions hurt demand for corn-based ethanol.

Potentially relevant tickers include CVI, CVRR, HFC, MPC, VLO, PSX, PBF, DK, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE