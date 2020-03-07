FDA OKs Novartis' osilodrostat for adrenal gland disorder

The FDA approves Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Isturisa (osilodrostat) oral tablets for the treatment of adults with Cushing's disease who either cannot undergo pituitary gland surgery or have undergone the surgery but still have the disease.

Cushing's disease, or hypercortisolism, is a rare metabolic disorder in which the adrenal glands produce too much of the hormone cortisol leading to high blood pressure, bone loss and physical changes such as a rounded face and fally lump between the shoulders. A common cause is a pituitary tumor secreting excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) which stimulates the production of cortisol.

Osilodrostat controls the level of cortisol by inhibiting an enzyme called 11β-hydroxylase that plays a key role in the final step of cortisol biosynthesis in the adrenal glands.