Zentalis Pharmaceuticals readies IPO

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The New York City-based biopharmaceutical firm develops small molecule cancer therapies based on its Integrated Discovery Engine. Lead candidate is ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in Phase 1/2 development for ER+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer. Topline data from the first phase should be available in H2. Other pipeline candidates include Phase 1/2-stage ZN-c3 for solid tumors and Phase 1/2-stage ZN-e4 for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $46.8M (+97%); Net Loss: ($45.7M) (-117%); Cash Burn: ($39.1M) (-61%).