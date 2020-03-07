Lyra Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) has filed a prospectus for a $57.5M IPO.

The Watertown, MA-based firm develops integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of ear, nose and throat disorders leveraging its technology platform called XTreo, designed to deliver medicines directly to affected tissue for sustained periods via a single administration.

Lead candidate is Phase 2-stage LYR-210, a bioresorbable polymeric matrix administered non-invasively in a doctor's office, that delivers medication (mometasone furoate) for as long as six months to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (sinus inflammation). Mometasone furoate, a corticosteroid, is the active ingredient in certain nasal sprays for sneezing and runny noses and topical treatments for dermatitis and psoriasis.

2019 financials: Operating Expenses: $16.5M (+94%); Net Loss: ($16.3M) (-172%); Cash Burn: ($13.8M) (-109%).