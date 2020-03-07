Italy to impose lockdown on northern Italy

The Italian government wants to lock down the Milan region and several other northern areas in an effort to fight coronavirus, Corriere della Sera reports.

The proposal would ban entering or exiting the area. It would also limit internal movement to “undeferrable” business or health reasons.

Bars and restaurants will have to maintain a distance of at least one meter between people.

Italy fatalities have risen to 233, and total cases have risen to 5,883, the third-highest in the world after China and South Korea.