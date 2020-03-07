AT&T working with DOJ on Google probe - WSJ

AT&T (NYSE:T) is cooperating somewhat extensively with the Justice Dept. in its considerations of an antitrust case against Google (GOOG, GOOGL), The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's a turn of events after AT&T tangled heavily with the DOJ in recent years in its fight to acquire Time Warner.

AT&T would like to make inroads with its Xandr advertising business (which grew out of a 2018 purchase of AppNexus) and has conferred several times with DOJ officials to share its concerns that Google is suppressing competition in the space.

It's also worked with a coalition of state attorneys general in a probe of Google's ad approach. Texas (home to AT&T HQ) is leading the fight on that front.

For now, Xandr is still growing but currently makes up just about 1% of AT&T revenue.