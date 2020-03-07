Restaurant workers can't work from home

On Friday, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a Seattle barista was diagnosed with coronavirus, highlighting risks to the restaurant industry.

While many Americans are working from home, restaurants - along with cruise lines, airlines and car-rental companies - have no such luxury, and face having their operations threatened by the virus’s rapid proliferation.

A recent survey by restaurant-industry researcher Technomic provides a window into the U.S. consumer's attitude:

30% believe that the news is being blown out of proportion, but 42% believe that Covid-19 is a threat to themselves or their families.

One-third of consumers say they will not go to restaurants as often, but 13% foresee themselves ordering more take-out.