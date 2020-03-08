Some good news for Amazon's JEDI challenge

While the opinion did not mention President Trump or claims of improper influence, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to show that Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) price scenario was not "technically feasible" as the Pentagon assessed, according to Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith.

On Feb. 13, she issued an order blocking work on the JEDI cloud contract - worth up to $10B - pending resolution of Amazon's court challenge.

Responding to the developments, Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw noted that the decision focused on a "lone technical finding by the Department of Defense about data storage" under one price scenario out of six, and the company's "solution met the technical standards and performed as needed."

