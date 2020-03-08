Ethiopian draft report blames Boeing for MAX crash

A draft interim report from Ethiopian crash investigators concludes the March 2019 crash of a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX was caused by the plane's design, sources told Reuters.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss confirmed the U.S. agency received the draft document, but declined to comment on whether it would suggest changes.

Unlike most interim reports, this one includes a probable cause determination, conclusions and recommendations, which are typically not made until a final report is issued.

The Ethiopian report contrasts with a final report into the Lion Air crash released last October by Indonesia which faulted Boeing's design of cockpit software on the 737 MAX but also cited errors by the airline’s workers and crew.