Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) shares fell as much as 9% on Sunday, tumbling below their 32 riyal IPO price level for the first time since they began trading in December.

An all-out oil price war also weighed on the broader market, with the Tadawul All Share Index plunging 8% .

Aramco's record IPO in December had valued the firm at $1.7T, making it the world's most valuable company, and raising fresh sources of funding for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic reforms.

