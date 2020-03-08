Coronavirus updates - Italy locks down 17M

The CFTC, SEC and OCC are preparing contingency arrangements, including travel restrictions and home-working, to ensure they can effectively oversee financial markets. It comes as the coronavirus closes in on Washington, with the first three Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Montgomery County, Maryland.

New York has declared a state of emergency as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased to 89. The U.S. death toll from the virus has hit 19.

An agreement has been reached to dock the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess (NYSE:CCL) cruise ship at California’s port of Oakland. The ship was carrying 21 people who had been infected with the coronavirus.

The Italian government is locking down 17M people - more than a quarter of its population - including in Milan, the surrounding Lombardy region and 14 neighboring provinces.

South Korea's coronavirus cases jumped above 7,000 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day.

A five-story hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou on Saturday, trapping about 70 people. More than half have been rescued, while ten have died.